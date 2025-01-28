Sailor Sets Up H-Type Shoring

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jack Horton, from Whidbey Island, Washington, sets up H-type shoring during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)