Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Sets Up H-Type Shoring [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailor Sets Up H-Type Shoring

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jack Horton, from Whidbey Island, Washington, sets up H-type shoring during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 8845893
    VIRIN: 250124-N-AS506-1137
    Resolution: 5122x3415
    Size: 9.29 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Sets Up H-Type Shoring [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Observes Flight Operations
    Sailor Sets Up H-Type Shoring

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    Underway
    USS Sampson
    Shoring
    US Navy
    FCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download