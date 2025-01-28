Sailor Observes Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lieutenant Ethan Monarrez, from Fountain Hills, Arizona, supervises an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)