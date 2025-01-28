Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Observes Flight Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor Observes Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    Lieutenant Ethan Monarrez, from Fountain Hills, Arizona, supervises an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49 land on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 24, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 8845892
    VIRIN: 250124-N-AS506-1062
    Resolution: 5516x3677
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Observes Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flight Quarters
    Underway
    USS Sampson
    Helicopter
    US Navy
    Redstinger

