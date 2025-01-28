Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personal Growth and Professional Development at Fort Buchanan DES

    Personal Growth and Professional Development at Fort Buchanan DES

    PUERTO RICO

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    The installation's Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) held a promotion ceremony at the organization’s headquarters, Jan. 24.
    David Lopez, a native of New Jersey, was promoted to Lieutenant as Supervisor of Police. Victor Morales, a native of Gurabo, Puerto RIco, and Manuel Ortiz, a native of Canovanas, Puerto Rico, were promoted to Lead Police Sergeants.

