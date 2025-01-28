Personal Growth and Professional Development at Fort Buchanan DES

The installation's Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) held a promotion ceremony at the organization’s headquarters, Jan. 24.
David Lopez, a native of New Jersey, was promoted to Lieutenant as Supervisor of Police. Victor Morales, a native of Gurabo, Puerto RIco, and Manuel Ortiz, a native of Canovanas, Puerto Rico, were promoted to Lead Police Sergeants.
