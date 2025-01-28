Personal Growth and Professional Development at Fort Buchanan DES

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | The installation's Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) held a promotion ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | The installation's Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) held a promotion ceremony at the organization’s headquarters, Jan. 24. David Lopez, a native of New Jersey, was promoted to Lieutenant as Supervisor of Police. Victor Morales, a native of Gurabo, Puerto Rico, and Manuel Ortiz, a native of Canovanas, Puerto Rico, were promoted to Lead Police Sergeants. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – The installation's Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) held a promotion ceremony at the organization’s headquarters, Jan. 24.



David Lopez, a native of New Jersey, was promoted to Lieutenant as Supervisor of Police. Victor Morales, a native of Gurabo, Puerto Rico, and Manuel Ortiz, a native of Canovanas, Puerto Rico, were promoted to Lead Police Sergeants.



The group thanked colleagues, and leaders, for taking time out of their busy lives to attend the promotion ceremony.



"As police officers, we look for things that are wrong. It's always a good break to see the good things as a police officer. To the new sergeants, I say keep doing what you guys are doing. Thank you," said López.



Thomas Acosta Lamberti, director of the DES, presided over the event.



"The selection of new police officers as they progress on their career, it's gratifying," said Acosta.



The director seized the opportunity to clarify the use of the federal police term at Fort Buchanan.



"It is important to note that we no longer have a military police station at Fort Buchanan. We have a police station because we are all civilian federal police officers," added Acosta.



Russel Lorenzo, DES chief of police, presented the certificates of promotion to the police members.



"This is a great day. Our DES personnel are here to serve and respond as they can and out of the heart," said Lorenzo.



The promotion ceremony at DES clearly reflects how the Army helps create a sense of purpose through personal growth and professional development – empowering Soldiers and civilian employees to be part of something greater than themselves and be all they can be.



People interested in working for the Fort Buchanan DES can apply at www.usajobs.gov. Some openings do not require previous military experience.



