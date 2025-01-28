Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Strait Transit Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Erik Hrudka, from Jacksonville, North Carolina, tracks simulated surface and airborne targets during a strait transit exercise on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 19, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)