Wayne E. Meyer Conducts Strait Transit Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Intelligence Specialist Jeffery Masson, from Eugene, Oregon, conducts Visual Information Personnel (VIPER) training with Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Camden Sinner, from Presque Isle, Wisconsin, during a strait transit exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 19, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)