Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    2nd Lt. Robert Brooks, a student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron and Maj. Richard Scherl, an instructor pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron, prepare to practice touch-and-go landings in Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 24, 2025. Student pilots practice touch-and-goes because it allows them to repeatedly practice landings and take offs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 8845499
    VIRIN: 250124-F-UE447-1044
    Resolution: 5703x3794
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    student pilot
    3rd flying training squadron
    T-1A Jawhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download