T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie

2nd Lt. Robert Brooks, a student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron and Maj. Richard Scherl, an instructor pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron, prepare to practice touch-and-go landings in Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 24, 2025. Student pilots practice touch-and-goes because it allows them to repeatedly practice landings and take offs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|01.23.2025
|01.28.2025 14:14
|8845499
|250124-F-UE447-1044
|5703x3794
|1.87 MB
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|1
|0
