T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Robert Brooks, a student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron and Maj. Richard Scherl, an instructor pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron, prepare to practice touch-and-go landings in Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 24, 2025. Student pilots practice touch-and-goes because it allows them to repeatedly practice landings and take offs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)