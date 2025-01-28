Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    Maj. Richard Scherl, an instructor pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron, prepares to hand off the pilot controls to 2nd Lt. Robert Brooks, a student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron, Jan. 24, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 14:14
    Photo ID: 8845498
    VIRIN: 250124-F-UE447-1040
    Resolution: 4955x3389
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie
    T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download