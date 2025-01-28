Maj. Richard Scherl, an instructor pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron, prepares to hand off the pilot controls to 2nd Lt. Robert Brooks, a student pilot assigned to the 71st Student Squadron, Jan. 24, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
This work, T-1A Jayhawk Student Sortie [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.