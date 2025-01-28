IANTN Holds Change of Personnel Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2025) – Outgoing Inter-American Naval Telecommunications Network (IANTN) Administrative Assistant, Brazilian Navy Master Chief Aldo Quirino Costa Jr. (at the podium), speaks during a ceremony at U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet Headquarters onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025. Brazilian Navy Master Chief Erlem Cristian Barbosa Maia (second from right) assumed duties as the new IANTN Administrative Assistant during the ceremony. Established in 1962, IANTN’s mission is to maintain a permanent link among naval authorities of the Americas. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet hosts the multi-national IANTN staff, which oversees IANTN detachments and operations centers in 19 partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America, and coordinates the biennial Inter-American Naval Conference (IANC). U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)