    IANTN Holds Change of Personnel Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    IANTN Holds Change of Personnel Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250124-N-DB801-1155
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2025) – Outgoing Inter-American Naval Telecommunications Network (IANTN) Administrative Assistant, Brazilian Navy Master Chief Aldo Quirino Costa Jr. (at the podium), speaks during a ceremony at U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet Headquarters onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025. Brazilian Navy Master Chief Erlem Cristian Barbosa Maia (second from right) assumed duties as the new IANTN Administrative Assistant during the ceremony. Established in 1962, IANTN’s mission is to maintain a permanent link among naval authorities of the Americas. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet hosts the multi-national IANTN staff, which oversees IANTN detachments and operations centers in 19 partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America, and coordinates the biennial Inter-American Naval Conference (IANC). U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 14:16
    Photo ID: 8845492
    VIRIN: 250124-N-DB801-1155
    Resolution: 1817x1454
    Size: 405.01 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IANTN Holds Change of Personnel Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Mayport
    partnerships
    Turnover Ceremony
    IANTN
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

