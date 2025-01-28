IANTN Holds Change of Personnel Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2025) – Inter-American Naval Telecommunications Network (IANTN) Secretary, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gregory Farrell (right), recognizes Ecuadorian Navy Senior Chief Ernesto Javier Espinoza Jijon during a ceremony at U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet Headquarters onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025. Senior Chief Espinoza assumed duties as the new IANTN Technical Assistant during the ceremony. Established in 1962, IANTN’s mission is to maintain a permanent link among naval authorities of the Americas. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet hosts the multi-national IANTN staff, which oversees IANTN detachments and operations centers in 19 partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America, and coordinates the biennial Inter-American Naval Conference (IANC). U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)