    177th Fighter Wing NFC Championship 2025 Flyover [Image 2 of 2]

    177th Fighter Wing NFC Championship 2025 Flyover

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    The New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, flying a four-ship F-16C fingertip right formation for the national anthem before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jan. 26, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    F-16
    National Anthem
    Flyover
    F-16C
    177th Fighter Wing
    NFC Championship

