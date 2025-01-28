The New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing, flying a four-ship F-16C fingertip right formation for the national anthem before the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jan. 26, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 10:17
|Photo ID:
|8845052
|VIRIN:
|250126-Z-IB607-2002
|Resolution:
|7490x4993
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, 177th Fighter Wing NFC Championship 2025 Flyover [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.