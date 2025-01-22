NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

250127-N-PI330-1001 GULFPORT, Mississippi (January 27, 2025) Utilitiesman Constructionman Komlanvi Moutchou, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), builds walls for a small structure as part of a construction training exercise on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, January 27, 2025. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)
