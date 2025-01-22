NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250127-N-PI330-1063 GULFPORT, Mississippi (January 27, 2025) Builder 3rd Class Nicolas Aldairy, right, and Builder Constructionman Samuel Ojedavelazquez, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), build a fence for a construction training exercise on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, January 27, 2025. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)