Commander, Navy Recruiting Command welcomes the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General Audit Team

250127-N-UF592-1024 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Jan. 27, 2025) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, (left), listens to Sarah Spence, project manager, Department of Defense Office of Inspector General audit team, (middle), during a meeting. The DoD OIG audit team conducts audits, investigations, and evaluations to combat fraud, waste and abuse inside the DoD. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)