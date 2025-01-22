Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command welcomes the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General Audit Team [Image 2 of 2]

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command welcomes the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General Audit Team

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Stanton 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    250127-N-UF592-1024 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Jan. 27, 2025) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, (left), listens to Sarah Spence, project manager, Department of Defense Office of Inspector General audit team, (middle), during a meeting. The DoD OIG audit team conducts audits, investigations, and evaluations to combat fraud, waste and abuse inside the DoD. (U.S. Navy Photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

