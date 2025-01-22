Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A student from the “Junior Achievement of North Louisiana” program handles a 2nd Security Forces Squadron training rifle and tries on a vest and helmet during a base visit to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 22, 2025. The field trip gave this student, along with hundreds of many other accompanying JA members, some insight on various careers that each play unique roles in the 2nd Bomb Wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Preston Crawford)