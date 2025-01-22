Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardian mentors mapping to prevent “lost in space” [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guardian mentors mapping to prevent “lost in space”

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Keefer Patterson 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of the 2nd Navigational Warfare Squadron, formerly known as 2nd Space Operations Squadron, participate in a mentorship round robin at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 23, 2025. The mentorship initiative supports Space Operations Command’s Guardians and Airmen Development Program by equipping junior servicemembers with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to meet current and future demands of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Keefer Patterson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 13:13
    Photo ID: 8843916
    VIRIN: 250123-X-TP791-1002
    Resolution: 3997x3760
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian mentors mapping to prevent “lost in space” [Image 2 of 2], by Keefer Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardian mentors mapping to prevent “lost in space”
    Guardian mentors mapping to prevent “lost in space”

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Guardian mentors mapping to prevent &ldquo;lost in space&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Position
    Timing
    PNT
    Schriever Space Force Base
    Mission Delta 31

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download