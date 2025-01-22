Guardian mentors mapping to prevent “lost in space”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 2nd Navigational Warfare Squadron, formerly known as 2nd Space Operations Squadron, participate in a mentorship round robin at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 23, 2025. The mentorship initiative supports Space Operations Command’s Guardians and Airmen Development Program by equipping junior servicemembers with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities to meet current and future demands of the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Keefer Patterson)