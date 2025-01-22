Guardian mentors mapping to prevent “lost in space”

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 2nd Navigational Warfare Squadron get to know each other during a timed mentorship round robin at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 23, 2025. The mentorship program will see servicemembers match with a dedicated mentor who will then provide advice on professional development, personal growth and anything in between. (U.S. Space Force photo by Keefer Patterson)