Members of the 2nd Navigational Warfare Squadron get to know each other during a timed mentorship round robin at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 23, 2025. The mentorship program will see servicemembers match with a dedicated mentor who will then provide advice on professional development, personal growth and anything in between. (U.S. Space Force photo by Keefer Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 13:13
|Photo ID:
|8843915
|VIRIN:
|250123-X-TP791-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardian mentors mapping to prevent “lost in space” [Image 2 of 2], by Keefer Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guardian mentors mapping to prevent “lost in space”
No keywords found.