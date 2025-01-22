Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian mentors mapping to prevent "lost in space"

    Guardian mentors mapping to prevent "lost in space"

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Keefer Patterson 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of the 2nd Navigational Warfare Squadron get to know each other during a timed mentorship round robin at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 23, 2025. The mentorship program will see servicemembers match with a dedicated mentor who will then provide advice on professional development, personal growth and anything in between. (U.S. Space Force photo by Keefer Patterson)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 13:13
    Photo ID: 8843915
    VIRIN: 250123-X-TP791-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Guardian mentors mapping to prevent "lost in space"
    Guardian mentors mapping to prevent “lost in space”

    Guardian mentors mapping to prevent &ldquo;lost in space&rdquo;

    Navigation
    Position
    Timing
    PNT
    Schriever Space Force Base
    Mission Delta 31

