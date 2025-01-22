Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors perform hydrostatic testing [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors perform hydrostatic testing

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Knari Smith (left) and Seaman Que Sawyers, both assigned to weapons department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), perform hydrostatic tests on a collapsible firefighting hose in the hangar bay during routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 25, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tajh Payne)

