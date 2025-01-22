USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors perform hydrostatic testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Colton McCoy, assigned to weapons department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), performs hydrostatic tests on a collapsible firefighting hose in the hangar bay during routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean, Jan. 25, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tajh Payne)