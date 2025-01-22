Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Seaman Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    TOKYO BAY (Jan. 25, 2025) – Operations Specialist 3rd Class Aiden Blanchette, from Leesville, South Carolina, loads an M240B machine gun with ammunition during a live-fire exercise aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while underway in Tokyo Bay, Jan. 25, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    VIRIN: 250125-N-TU814-3168
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Guns
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy
    Training

