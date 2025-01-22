USS Blue Ridge Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 25, 2025) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Liven Cando Ochoa, from Miami, loads an M240B machine gun with ammunition during a live-fire exercise aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while underway in Tokyo Bay, Jan. 25, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)