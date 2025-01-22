TOKYO BAY (Jan. 25, 2025) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Liven Cando Ochoa, from Miami, loads an M240B machine gun with ammunition during a live-fire exercise aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while underway in Tokyo Bay, Jan. 25, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2025 07:58
|Photo ID:
|8843436
|VIRIN:
|250125-N-TU814-2986
|Resolution:
|3656x2433
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SN Damian Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.