USS Blue Ridge Conducts Counter Measure Wash-Down System Testing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TOKYO BAY (Jan. 26, 2025) – Damage Controlman Fireman Tyler Martins, from West Palm Beach, Florida, adjusts a sprinkler during operational testing of the countermeasure wash-down systems aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while operating out at sea, Jan. 26, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Leonard Adams Jr.)