    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Countermeasure Wash-Down System Testing [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Blue Ridge Conducts Countermeasure Wash-Down System Testing

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Leonard Adams 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    TOKYO BAY (Jan. 26, 2025) – Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Petty Officers Anthony Santos and Jesse Roberts, cover flight deck flood lights prior to operational testing of the countermeasure wash-down systems aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while operating out at sea, Jan. 26, 2025. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Leonard Adams Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2025 04:12
    Photo ID: 8842764
    VIRIN: 250126-N-VA840-1005
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    7TH FLEET
    LCC 19
    USINDOPACOM
    USSBLUERIDGE

