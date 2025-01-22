U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pipeline students with class 25-02 participate in combatives training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Jan 8, 2025. Combatives training is a critical facet of the SERE pipeline and prepares future SERE specialists on instructing self-defense techniques to aircrews, thus increasing survival odds in an austere or hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2025 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8842477
|VIRIN:
|080125-F-YL237-1244
|Resolution:
|5374x3591
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE class 25-02 combatives training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.