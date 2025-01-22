SERE class 25-02 combatives training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pipeline students with class 25-02 participate in combatives training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Jan 8, 2025. Combatives training is a critical facet of the SERE pipeline and prepares future SERE specialists on instructing self-defense techniques to aircrews, thus increasing survival odds in an austere or hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)