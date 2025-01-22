Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE class 25-02 combatives training [Image 1 of 4]

    SERE class 25-02 combatives training

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape pipeline students with class 25-02 participate in combatives training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Jan 8, 2025. Combatives training is a critical facet of the SERE pipeline and prepares future SERE specialists on instructing self-defense techniques to aircrews, thus increasing survival odds in an austere or hostile environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 16:33
    Photo ID: 8842474
    VIRIN: 080125-F-YL237-1186
    Resolution: 3508x4425
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE class 25-02 combatives training [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    Combatives
    Fairchild AFB

