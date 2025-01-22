Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Polar Bear Plunge [Image 7 of 13]

    2025 Polar Bear Plunge

    GREAT LAKES, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 25, 2025) Sailors from Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) and tenant commands jump into Lake Michigan for the 2025 Polar Bear Plunge at the NSGL Marina, January 25, 2025. Polar Bear Plunge is an annual challenge held at NSGL where participants can plunge themselves into the icy waters of Lake Michigan. This year, the water was a chilly 37 degrees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 8842467
    VIRIN: 250125-N-HR150-1109
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, US
