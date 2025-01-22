Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (January 25, 2025) Sailors from Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) and tenant commands jump into Lake Michigan for the 2025 Polar Bear Plunge at the NSGL Marina, January 25, 2025. Polar Bear Plunge is an annual challenge held at NSGL where participants can plunge themselves into the icy waters of Lake Michigan. This year, the water was a chilly 37 degrees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)