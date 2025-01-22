Brittany, Knox, and Madden Bishop, wife and children of newly promoted Sgt. Maj. Kyle Bishop join in the time-honored tradition of tapping the new rank on the uniform during Bishop’s promotion ceremony at the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s headquarters in Urbana Jan. 24.
Mahomet Soldier Rises to Sergeant Major in Illinois Army National Guard
