Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mahomet Soldier Rises to Sergeant Major in Illinois Army National Guard [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mahomet Soldier Rises to Sergeant Major in Illinois Army National Guard

    URBANA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Barbara Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Brittany, Knox, and Madden Bishop, wife and children of newly promoted Sgt. Maj. Kyle Bishop join in the time-honored tradition of tapping the new rank on the uniform during Bishop’s promotion ceremony at the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s headquarters in Urbana Jan. 24.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 8842417
    VIRIN: 250124-A-YR062-9258
    Resolution: 1440x951
    Size: 968.32 KB
    Location: URBANA, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mahomet Soldier Rises to Sergeant Major in Illinois Army National Guard [Image 2 of 2], by Barbara Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mahomet Soldier Rises to Sergeant Major in Illinois Army National Guard
    Mahomet Soldier Rises to Sergeant Major in Illinois Army National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mahomet Soldier Rises to Sergeant Major in Illinois Army National Guard

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard
    Illinois Army National Guard
    33rd IBCT
    Golden Cross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download