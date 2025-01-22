Mahomet Soldier Rises to Sergeant Major in Illinois Army National Guard

Photo By Barbara Wilson | Newly promoted Sgt. Maj. Kyle Bishop thanks friends, family, and fellow Soldiers for...... read more read more Photo By Barbara Wilson | Newly promoted Sgt. Maj. Kyle Bishop thanks friends, family, and fellow Soldiers for their support throughout his career in the Illinois Army National Guard during a promotion ceremony at the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s headquarters in Urbana Jan. 24. see less | View Image Page

Nearly 20 years after enlisting in the Illinois Army National Guard, Kyle Bishop of Mahomet, the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s operations noncommissioned officer, was promoted to sergeant major in a ceremony Jan. 24 at the brigade’s headquarters in Urbana.



Bishop enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in July 2005 and has served two overseas combat deployments and multiple overseas training deployments.



“You don’t get anywhere in a career by yourself,” Bishop said. “I owe my being here today to a lot of people I’ve served with throughout my career.”



Bishop shared a story about his first training officer – then captain, now Lt. Col. Brad Yakle.



“Attention to detail is key in everything we do,” Bishop said. “And every time I submitted something, he would come back with corrections. Looking back, he was preparing and developing us to be leaders.”



“Today is a special day as we promote one of the 33rd’s finest noncommissioned officers to sergeant major,” said Maj. Spencer Ervin, the 33rd IBCT’s operations officer. “He is a master of self-development as demonstrated throughout his nearly 20 years of service.”



Ervin, who has served with him for more than 10 years, said Bishop is regularly sought out by officers and noncommissioned officers for his input.



“He is a consummate professional who places the mission first while balancing the needs of his Soldiers,” Ervin said. “He teaches and mentors his young Soldiers to ensure their success. He also cares about their homelife and ensures they have the tools necessary to be successful in all aspects of their lives.”



Ervin thanked Bishop’s family, including wife, Brittany, and children Knox and Madden, for their support.



“We understand Kyle would not be in this position today without your support in the hardest of times and situations,” Ervin said. “Thank you for that, and we ask you continue to support him in his service to this great nation.”



Bishop offered advice to his fellow noncommissioned officers.



“If you do not have a noncommissioned officer mentor, get one,” he said. “No one gets to where they are without a mentor. You will need someone to confide in throughout your career.”



Bishop is a graduate of several training courses, including, Rappel Master, Air Assault School, Senior Gunner, and recently began the U.S. Army Sergeants Major course.