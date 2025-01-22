USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct sea and anchor evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Hannah Lamphere assigned to deck department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), handles a line during a sea and anchor evolution on the fantail, Jan. 24, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gladjimi Balisage)