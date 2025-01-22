Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sailors conduct sea and anchor evolution

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Coleby Kopplin, left, and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Disobel Cruzgarcia, both assigned to deck department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), handle a line during a sea and anchor evolution on the fantail, Jan. 24, 2025. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gladjimi Balisage)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.25.2025 11:56
    Photo ID: 8842358
    VIRIN: 250124-N-IQ220-1130
    Resolution: 4758x3172
    Size: 834.14 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Underway
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Deck
    US Navy
    IQ220

