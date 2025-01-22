Molly Cooke Bio

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Molly Cooke is a highly accomplished Public Affairs Specialist with 19 years of experience in marketing and communications. As the Community Relations Chief and Deputy Public Affairs Officer at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart, Georgia, she is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships between the installation and the surrounding communities. Molly actively engages with local stakeholders to build mutual understanding and cooperation, strengthening the bond between Fort Stewart and its neighbors.