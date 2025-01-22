Molly Cooke Bio

Photo By Christopher Rich | Molly Cooke is a highly accomplished Public Affairs Specialist with 19 years of...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Rich | Molly Cooke is a highly accomplished Public Affairs Specialist with 19 years of experience in marketing and communications. As the Community Relations Chief and Deputy Public Affairs Officer at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart, Georgia, she is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships between the installation and the surrounding communities. Molly actively engages with local stakeholders to build mutual understanding and cooperation, strengthening the bond between Fort Stewart and its neighbors. see less | View Image Page

Molly Cooke is a highly accomplished Public Affairs Specialist with 19 years of experience in marketing and communications. As the Community Relations Chief and Deputy Public Affairs Officer at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Stewart, Georgia, she is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships between the installation and the surrounding communities. Molly actively engages with local stakeholders to build mutual understanding and cooperation, strengthening the bond between Fort Stewart and its neighbors.



Prior to her current role, Molly served as the Command Information Chief for USAG Fort Stewart Public Affairs, where she excelled in creating innovative and engaging internal communication products, including graphic design, videos, podcasts, and social media campaigns. She previously served as Managing Editor of "The Frontline," the installation's newspaper, revitalizing communication efforts across the base.



Molly began her Army civilian career in marketing with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, specializing in graphic design, print and media production, and special event planning. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of South Carolina and a Public Relations Certificate from Rutgers University.



Molly is a recipient of numerous awards for her work in marketing and public affairs, including the Garrison Commander's Award of Excellence, six civilian accommodation medals, several David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition awards, and the 2023 Keith L. Ware U.S. Army Civilian Graphic Designer of the Year. She is a graduate of Leadership Stewart-Hunter, the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Liberty program, and the Defense Information School.