Molly Cooke Bio

Courtesy Photo | Molly Cooke has served in several roles within marketing and public affairs for 15...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Molly Cooke has served in several roles within marketing and public affairs for 15 years, and is currently a public affairs specialist on Fort Stewart, Georgia. She manages a variety of internal information products that greatly contribute to the installation’s and communities’ overall awareness of Fort Stewart’s initiatives. (U.S. Army photo by Dina McKain) see less | View Image Page

Molly Cooke has served in several roles within marketing and public affairs for 15 years, and is currently a public affairs specialist on Fort Stewart, Georgia. She manages a variety of internal information products that greatly contribute to the installation’s and communities’ overall awareness of Fort Stewart’s initiatives.



Molly grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, and attended the University of South Carolina where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2004. In 2006, she began her Army civilian career in marketing with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. During her time with DFMWR, Molly specialized in graphic design, print and media production, and special event planning. Molly has served in her role as the Fort Stewart Public Affairs Command Information Chief since July 2020.



Molly pushes creative boundaries to ensure the community is informed and educated and adds an innovative look into the internal information efforts on Fort Stewart. She has reinvigorated communication efforts through her graphic, video, and podcast contributions to include the planning, development and execution of various comprehensive internal information campaigns. Molly held the role of managing editor of the installation's print news publication, The Frontline from July 2020- September 2022.



Additionally, she conceptualized a series of weekly social media products that include the Marne Minute; The Frontline Online top news; the Marne Voice; Manny on the Street series featuring the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez; and is the voice behind the weekly Marne Report podcasts. She is also responsible for the design of the annual installation severe weather guide, various infographics, and ads. Molly also leads a weekly communication sync meeting with the 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs staff and tenant units to ensure coverage of future events. She also established and manages the installation Army CORE page.



Molly’s awards include the Garrison Commanders Award of Excellence, 4 Civilian Service Achievement medals; 2014 Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Public Affairs Award for 1st Place Broadcast Video Information Program; 2020 Best Publication in the David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition for The Frontline Newspaper; 1st place, David G. Harris Public Affairs Competition for the Fort Stewart brochure; 2021 Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware, David. G. Harris Public Affairs Print Digital Illustration winner, Feature Photograph, Multimedia Video; 2021 David. G. Harris Communication Awards 1st Place: Manual or Digital Illustration; 2021 David. G. Harris Communication Awards 3rd Place: Multimedia Video; 2021 David. G. Harris Communication Awards 3rd Place: Feature Photograph; 2021 David. G. Harris Communication Awards Honorable Mention: Printed Publication.



Molly is a 2022 graduate of the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Liberty program and the Defense Information School.