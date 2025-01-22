Sea and Anchor aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250123-N-EI111-1009 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 23, 2025) Lt. J.g. Giselle Alota, standing officer of the deck aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), oversees an anchoring evolution in Sasebo, Japan, Jan. 23. San Diego is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Nicole E. Babbitt)