250123-N-EI111-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 23, 2025) Deck department personnel prepare to let go the anchor onboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during a sea and anchor evolution, Jan. 23. San Diego is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Nicole E. Babbitt)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8842070
|VIRIN:
|250123-N-EI111-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
This work, Sea and Anchor aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22) [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Nicole Babbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.