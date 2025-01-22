Sea and Anchor aboard USS San Diego (LPD 22)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250123-N-EI111-1001 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 23, 2025) Deck department personnel prepare to let go the anchor onboard amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) during a sea and anchor evolution, Jan. 23. San Diego is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Nicole E. Babbitt)