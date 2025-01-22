14 BEB blank iterations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a battle drill to react to a wired obstacle, at training area 19, Joint Base Lewis Mccord, Jan. 23, 2025. The Combat Engineers conducted blank iterations in preparation for live fire training for team certification requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors.)