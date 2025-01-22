Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    14 BEB blank iterations [Image 8 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    14 BEB blank iterations

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Michael Majors 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, conduct a battle drill to react to a wired obstacle, at training area 19, Joint Base Lewis Mccord, Jan. 23, 2025. The Combat Engineers conducted blank iterations in preparation for live fire training for team certification requirements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Majors.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 18:52
    Photo ID: 8841989
    VIRIN: 250123-A-NJ428-1460
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14 BEB blank iterations [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Michael Majors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    14 BEB Blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations
    14 BEB blank iterations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download