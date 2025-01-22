528th NCO Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 28th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) conducted a Non-commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C., on 24 Jan 2025. The NCO Induction Ceremony is a time-honored Army tradition marking a Soldier's transition to an NCO Corps leader. It formally recognizes new corporals and sergeants, highlighting their increased responsibility for training and leading junior enlisted Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)