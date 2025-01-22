Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    528th NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 11]

    528th NCO Induction Ceremony

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels 

    528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations)(Airborne)

    The 28th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne) conducted a Non-commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Fort Liberty, N.C., on 24 Jan 2025. The NCO Induction Ceremony is a time-honored Army tradition marking a Soldier's transition to an NCO Corps leader. It formally recognizes new corporals and sergeants, highlighting their increased responsibility for training and leading junior enlisted Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Emely Eckels)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 11:01
    Photo ID: 8841206
    VIRIN: 250124-A-ND360-3748
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 695.05 KB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    #NCO #NCOInductionCeremony #SOCOM #USASOC #Sentinels

