The Marne Report Podcast features interviews with leaders, historical insights, and topics related to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. The graphic was created to detail each guest who appeared on the podcast and the focus of the conversation that week. In the represented graphic, Installation Management Command Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, visited Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to discuss his focus on missions, initiatives, and installation advancements. (U.S. Army graphic by Bryan Lunn)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 09:29
|Photo ID:
|8841108
|VIRIN:
|241231-D-EL782-8546
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|834.23 KB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report Graphic [Image 6 of 6], by Bryan Lunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.