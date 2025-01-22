Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report Graphic [Image 2 of 6]

    The Marne Report Graphic

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2024

    Photo by Bryan Lunn 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    The Marne Report Podcast features interviews with leaders, historical insights, and topics related to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield. The graphic was created to detail each guest who appeared on the podcast and the focus of the conversation that week. In the represented graphic, Installation Management Command Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, visited Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield to discuss his focus on missions, initiatives, and installation advancements. (U.S. Army graphic by Bryan Lunn)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 09:29
    Photo ID: 8841108
    VIRIN: 241231-D-EL782-8546
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 834.23 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    IMCOM
    AMC
    The Marne Report
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield

