This "My Army Post App" graphic was designed to promote the app’s innovative features and its role in connecting the Army community. With clear messaging, the design highlights the app’s functionality while fostering excitement and engagement. It effectively communicates the app’s value as a tool for enhancing communication and accessibility within the Army network. (U.S. Army graphic by Bryan Lunn)