Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS

Members of the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hoist an auxiliary power unit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 16, 2025. The 436th AMXS provides safe and reliable aircraft maintenance support to Team Dover to fulfill global airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)
