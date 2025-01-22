Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS [Image 6 of 7]

    Dedicated duties of Dover’s 436th AMXS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hoist an auxiliary power unit at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 16, 2025. The 436th AMXS provides safe and reliable aircraft maintenance support to Team Dover to fulfill global airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 09:25
    Photo ID: 8841093
    VIRIN: 250116-F-DJ256-1275
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th AMXS

