    USS Preble (DDG 88) Live-Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Preble (DDG 88) Live-Fire Weapons Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250123-N-KW492-1539 (Jan. 23, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Daniel Reyes Jr., from Mount Vernon, Washington, loads an M2 A1 .50 caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during a live-fire weapons exercise in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 05:03
    Photo ID: 8840924
    VIRIN: 250123-N-KW492-1539
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: MOUNT VERNON, WASHINGTON, US
