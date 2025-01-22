250123-N-KW492-1048 (Jan. 23, 2025) PHILIPPINE SEA
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Daniel Reyes Jr., from Mount Vernon, Washington, loads an M240 machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) during a live-fire weapons exercise in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 23. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 05:03
|Photo ID:
|8840920
|VIRIN:
|250123-N-KW492-1048
|Resolution:
|5058x3372
|Size:
|984.97 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|MOUNT VERNON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Preble (DDG 88) Live-Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.