NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan

(Jan. 23, 2025) Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), left, and Col. Christopher D. Klein, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Middle East District, pose for a photo after signing the USACE – NAVFAC Bahrain Program Management Plan update during a meeting with the District onboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. The updated MILCON program management plan governs the execution of Navy MILCON projects by USACE in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo/Released)