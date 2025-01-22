Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan

    NAPLES, ITALY

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    (Jan. 23, 2025) Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), left, and Col. Christopher D. Klein, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Middle East District, pose for a photo after signing the USACE – NAVFAC Bahrain Program Management Plan update during a meeting with the District onboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. The updated MILCON program management plan governs the execution of Navy MILCON projects by USACE in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 06:25
    Photo ID: 8840910
    VIRIN: 250123-N-GN523-1042
    Resolution: 3165x2108
    Size: 645.71 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Keyly Santizo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    contract
    signing
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    Military Construction News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download