NAVFAC EURAFCENT, USACE Middle East District Sign 4th Iteration of MILCON Program Management Plan

(Jan. 23, 2025) Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), left, and Col. Christopher D. Klein, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Middle East District, pose for a photo after signing the USACE – NAVFAC Bahrain Program Management Plan update during a meeting with the District onboard Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025. The updated MILCON program management plan governs the execution of Navy MILCON projects by USACE in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo/Released)

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) met with Col. Christopher Klein, commander, United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Middle East District, and Joseph Zaraszczak, deputy for Programs and Project Management, USACE Middle East District, onboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, Jan. 23, 2025.



Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, and Klein discussed current and future Military Construction (MILCON) programs involving the District and signed the updated MILCON program management plan governing the execution of Navy MILCON projects by USACE in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.



"Our partnership with USACE is vital to delivering world-class facilities that support the mission of our warfighters," Miranda said. "Today's signing ceremony marks a significant milestone in our continued collaboration and commitment to achieving excellence in military construction."



Klein also met with NAVFAC EURAFCENT's Planning, Design, and Construction directorate and Operations division where they discussed current and future MILCON programs.



"The overarching goal of our relationship is to provide quality facilities that meet warfighter requirements and are delivered on-time, safely, and within budget," Jason Frick, Programs & Project Management. director, NAVFAC EURAFCENT, Planning, Design, and Construction said. “This continued partnership is a shared commitment to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our warfighters.”



Klein emphasized the importance of the partnership.



"At an operational level, the work we do for the Navy is incredibly important and helps develop a solid foundation,” Klein said. “The signing of this document helps solidify and ensure more continuity and efficiency."



The plan will aid project teams by providing guidance on communications and issue resolution, leading to a more streamlined project design process.



"Signing this document today shows a continuation of the longstanding partnership for our organizations," Miranda said. "This is us further positioning ourselves to deliver more effective, efficient, and innovative solutions to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and other supported commands in Bahrain and the UAE, and we're excited to see the positive impact it will have on regional operations."



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



About US Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District

The Transatlantic Middle East District provides engineering, design, construction execution, and related services and support to mission partners in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility to increase regional security and stability in support of enduring U.S. interests; on order, supports contingency operations. The Middle East District is a subordinate element of the Transatlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



For more information, contact NAVFAC EURAFCENT public affairs at +39 366.695.8800 or NAVFAC-EAC-PAO@us.navy.mil.