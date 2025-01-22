Marine F/A-18s arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing stages on the flight line during the squadron’s support of the Aviation Training Relocation Program at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 16, 2025. VMFA-312 is temporarily augmenting MAG-12, 1st MAW under the Unit Deployment Program, which aims to provide squadrons stationed in the continental United States with experience training in the Indo-Pacific. This iteration of the ATR Program provided MAG-12 squadrons the opportunity to sharpen their tactical proficiency and perform flight operations in Guam and the Northern Marianas Islands. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett)